Fargo City Hall shines blue and yellow for Ukraine

FARGO (KVRR) – In solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine, Fargo City Hall is illuminated in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

“Fargo stands united with Ukrainians in our metro community and around the globe,” according to a statement on social media.

The Fargo display will continue for the next several evenings.

Several landmarks around the world are being illuminated in blue and yellow, including the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis, the Empire State Building and the Eiffel Tower.