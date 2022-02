Tim McGraw to perform at Red River Valley Fair

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Grammy-award winner Tim McGraw is coming to the Red River Valley Fair.

Fair officials say “the biggest show in Red River Valley Fair history” is set for Saturday, July 9.

Tickets will range from $55-$85 for Reserved Grandstand Seating and $90 for GA Pit tickets.

Each ticket will include gate admission to the Red River Valley Fair on Saturday July 9th, 2022.