Fargo-Moorhead gas prices spike again

FARGO (KVRR) – You may have noticed that local gas prices jumped significantly overnight.

In the Fargo-Moorhead area, some retailers are selling regular unleaded for up to $3.59 per gallon, an increase of about 20 cents.

AAA says in North Dakota, the average price is nearly $3.41 per gallon. Minnesota’s average is around $3.45. The national average price is nearly $3.62 per gallon.

Oil prices are soaring. Investors shifted more money out of stocks and into U.S. government bonds as Russia stepped up its war on Ukraine.

The price of oil surged back above $100 per barrel Tuesday, its highest level since 2014.