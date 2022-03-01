Lewis & Clark 1st Graders Donate Stuffed Animals to Essentia Health Patients

Students at Lewis and Clark Elementary School donate teddy bears and more for "National Kindness Week"

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – First graders at Lewis and Clark Elementary School are making sure children at Essentia Health Hospital are feeling comfortable by sending stuffed animals.

Students collected 50 new stuffed animals during their National Kindness Week donation drive from February 14th until the 18th. Donations came from all over the community from school staff to students and family.

“I love service learning because it helps shows kids that we can identify problems but more importantly find solutions to them and work together. So, we’re communicating how we’re going to do that, creating good citizenship skills, we’re collaborating on ideas and figuring out how to work together as a team which are great life skills,” Lewis and Clark Gifted and Talented Teacher Stacy Anderson said.

The teddy bears are for patients at Essentia Health Emergency Room as students learn a little about service learning. Gifted and Talented students at Lewis and Clark Elementary have run the We Care Bears project for the past six years.