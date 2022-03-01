Minnesota approves dried flower medical marijuana

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A new form of medical marijuana has been approved for Minnesota residents.

Starting Tuesday, everyone who is registered for the medical marijuana can apply to get it in its purest form, dried flower.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, more than 30,000 people in the state are in the medical marijuana program. So far, only two dispensaries in the Twin Cities are approved to sell dried flower marijuana.

Chris Tholkes, director of the health department’s Office of Medical Cannabis, says marijuana in the flower form will provide a cheaper alternative to medical wax and topical applications.