NDSU Professor Weighs in on Economic Impact of War

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)–As the United States and other NATO allies impose more sanctions on Russia, the country’s military continues to go full-scale as they attack Ukranian’s biggest cities.

The United Nations reports more than half a million refugees have left Ukraine as Russian rockets and missiles continue to attack Kharkiv, the nation’s second largest city.

An NDSU professor says while the invasion looks predictable in retrospect, no one thought Russian President Vladimir Putin would do anything so violent to a nation that used to be part of the Soviet Union. He adds the ongoing war will have lasting effects on Russia and Ukraine’s economy because of the products they export.

“Ukraine is important in many industrial supply chains. Especially with auto parts and things like that, but there’s potential for Russia’s oil and gas exports to eventually be cut off,” says John Cox, Professor of Eastern European History at North Dakota State University.

The United States has sent additional assets to NATO countries as the situation in Ukraine worsens. Ukrainians’ resistance has slowed down Russian forces from advancing and Cox is sure the U.S. will enter war if neighboring countries associated with NATO are involved.

“If, for whatever reason, the conflict spills over to Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia or Hungary, countries that all border Ukraine, we have an obligation to go to war to defend those countries. I don’t foresee that happening and I hope it doesn’t happen,” Cox says.

The world awaits what is next and wonders how long can Ukraine hold on without much support?

“There is a full-scale war happening and everyone thinks it will be over fast. We spoke many times with President Biden and I am thankful to him for these opportunities and support. But they also did not hear me. I’ve been telling them that Ukraine will fight hardest of all, you will see, but ours alone against Russia, we would not be able to do it,” says Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Since 2020, Ukraine is a NATO partner but not officially in the alliance. President Zelenskyy previously asked NATO and the European Union officials about Ukraine’s status in entering the alliance.

He says he has only gotten vague answers.