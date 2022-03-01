Nosh Kitchen will close downtown Fargo shop

The store will stay open until March 31.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A downtown business announces it will soon close.

Nosh Kitchen opened in early December in the former Twist location.

The shop sells baked goods and take & bake meals.

In a post to Facebook, owners of Nosh say the last day of business will be March 31st.

They plan is to return to being an at-home bakery.

The post also lists the economy, rising prices, short staffing and a decline in sales as reasons to close.