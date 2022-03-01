Nosh Kitchen will close downtown Fargo shop
The store will stay open until March 31.
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A downtown business announces it will soon close.
Nosh Kitchen opened in early December in the former Twist location.
The shop sells baked goods and take & bake meals.
In a post to Facebook, owners of Nosh say the last day of business will be March 31st.
They plan is to return to being an at-home bakery.
The post also lists the economy, rising prices, short staffing and a decline in sales as reasons to close.