Helmet worn by Amelia Earhart sells for $825,000 at auction

Amelia Earhart (Nasa)

(KVRR) – A Minnesota man has sold a leather helmet that Amelia Earhart wore on a flight across the Atlantic in 1928 and later lost in a crowd of fans.

Anthony Twiggs sold the helmet at an auction in Cleveland for $825,000.

A spokesperson for Heritage Auctions says the helmet went to an anonymous bidder in an online-only sale that closed Sunday.

Twiggs had tried for years to prove that the leather helmet he inherited from his mother was really Earhart’s. The helmet was finally authenticated using photo matching.

Earhart disappeared over the Pacific Ocean in 1937.