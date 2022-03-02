ND native, former Ukrainian TV anchor forced to flee the country

UKRAINE (KFGO) – UND graduate Dr. Kari Odermann is among the thousands who have left Ukraine.

Odermann has been a political commentator in Ukraine and covered President Zelensky when she was a news anchor for state-run Ukrainian TV. Odermann, her husband, and their children moved to Kyiv in 2018 and left just prior to the attacks on the city.

They’re now safe in Frankfurt, Germany, where she spoke on KFGO News & Views Wednesday with guest host Ed Schafer. Odermann says the family left with only three bags.

Odermann said while the war appears new to outsiders, the threat of conflict with Russia has been looming as far back as 2014 when Moscow annexed Crimea and supported pro-Russian groups in eastern Ukraine.