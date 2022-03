Tenant accused of stabbing apartment manager in Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A woman has been arrested for a stabbing in Wahpeton.

Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson says the woman was arrested for aggravated assault following the stabbing at an apartment building where the victim is the manager and the suspect is a tenant.

Thorsteinson says the man was stabbed in the back, but refused to go the hospital. He says the victim may have sought medical treatment later.