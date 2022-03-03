COVID-19 levels plummet in Fargo-Moorhead and across the nation

CDC COVID-19 map 3/3/2022

FARGO (KVRR) – There’s encouraging news from the Centers for Disease Control about COVID-19.

The CDC now says that more than 90% of the U.S. population lives in an area with low or medium COVID-19 community levels.

The community levels in the Fargo-Moorhead area, including Cass and Clay Counties are now classified as “low.”

Several counties in the Red River Valley are also in the low or medium categories. Nearly all of southeast North Dakota is in the low category. Grand Forks, Walsh and Pembina Counties are classified as medium.

Community levels in Ransom, Benson and Eddy Counties, along with Polk County, Minnesota remain in the high category.

MSU-Moorhead says masking will no longer be required on campus or indoor public settings.