Former Bison WR Watson Shows Out At NFL Combine

Ran 4.28 40-yard dash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Its safe to say former North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson showed out at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Watson ran a top 10 time in the 40-yard dash clocking a time of 4.28.

In the broad jump, the FCS All-American leaped 4 feet 11 inches, which was the top distance among all at the position.

Pro Football Focus rated Watson a top 15 receiver in April’s draft and is projected as high as the second round.