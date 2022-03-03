Police mistakenly include marijuana in donation to Minot charity

MINOT, N.D. – Workers sorting through donations for the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch in Minot made an unexpected discovery.

A worker who was handling a garbage bag of donations found marijuana that came from the Berthold Police Department.

Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt said his department takes donations of clothes, blankets and other items to the Minot ranch. A recently closed case involved marijuana, and the evidence was set out to be destroyed.

Schmidt says it was inadvertently placed in a truck of donated items that was headed for the ranch.