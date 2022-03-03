Sen. Klobuchar Meets With Supreme Court Nominee Jackson

WASHINGTON (KVRR) — President Biden’s recent Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, met with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar ahead of her confirmation hearings set to begin on March 21.

Klobuchar is a senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I just think that her experience is extraordinary,” said Klobuchar.

“She has more experience as a judge than four of the people who are already on the Supreme Court, not that we’re keeping track.”

Jackson’s nomination is historic. If confirmed, she would become the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court.

“It’s my honor to introduce to the country a daughter of former public school teachers, a proven consensus builder, an accomplished lawyer, a distinguished jurist on one of nation’s most prestigious courts,” said President Biden.

Jackson’s nomination follows Justice Stephen Breyer’s January announcement that he will be retiring from the court at the end of the term

Justice Breyer: “Thank you.”

Jackson will be formally introduced during televised hearings on March 21, followed by two days of questioning and one day of testimony from additional witnesses.

If all Senate Democrats support her nomination, Jackson does not need backing from Republicans to be confirmed.

Klobuchar said, “Just as someone that myself has worked in the justice system, I think having that kind of broad experience and those life experiences is very important.”