Sheyenne, Davies Boys Basketball Advance to EDC Championship

Game is Saturday at the SHAC on NDSU's campus

FARGO, N.D — It’s a one-two match-up for the EDC Boys Basketball Championship as Davies and Sheyenne will tip it up for a conference title Saturday night.

Sheyenne topped rival West Fargo, 75-62, while Davies survived against the five seed Shanley, 68-63 in the semifinals.