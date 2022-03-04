Arson charge filed against Fairmount man involved in Thursday standoff

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) – A Fairmount, N.D. man involved in a lengthy standoff with law enforcement Thursday has been charged with arson.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Adam Prochnow carried a backpack into the Richland County Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton on Tuesday and started the fire.

Court documents say Prochnow opened up the backpack, removed a “cylindrical container,” placed it on the floor and lit was appears to be a fuse with a lighter. The contents of the container caused fire and smoke damage to the foyer.

The affidavit says after the fire, Prochnow was seen on surveillance cameras running to his vehicle and leaving the area. He was later spotted on a bank surveillance camera in Fairmount.

Prochnow holed up in his home for several hours Thursday. Fairmount Public Schools went on lockdown as a precaution and roads leading to Prochnow’s home were blocked while the Red River Swat Team assisted.

Prochnow was taken into custody after about 5 hours. He’s being held in the Cass County Jail in Fargo.