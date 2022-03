Davies, GF Red River Advance to EDC Girls Basketball Championship

One and three seed advance to title game

FARGO, N.D — The EDC Girls Basketball championship game is set.

Davies topped West Fargo in semifinal number one while Grand Forks Red River upset the two seed, Sheyenne, to move on.

A winner will be crowned Saturday with a 6:00 P.M. tip from the SHAC.