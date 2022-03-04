Play of the Week Nominees: March 4th

Fargo North-South, West Fargo battle for play of the week

FARGO, N.D — This week’s nominees for the Chris Heise high school play of the week showcase performances for the Girls State Hockey Tournament and EDC Boys Basketball Tournment in North Dakota.

First up, in the state championship, Rylee Bartz unleashes the dangles and scores the game winner in double overtime against Davies to win the title.

But is it better than West Fargo boys against Fargo North? Foday Sheriff puts the moves on a Spartans defender and helps get the Packers into the semifinals.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.