Four Candidates for Two Seats In MN’s Seventh Judicial District

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — Gov. Tim Walz will have to pick from four candidates to fill two vacancies in the Seventh Judicial District.

The Commission on Judicial Selection is recommending Leah duCharme, a senior shareholder at Gjesdahl Law; Heidi Schultz, an Assistant Todd County Attorney; Greta Smolnisky, a District Court Referee; and Stormy Vickers, he specializes in criminal defense at Vickers Law.

Two will be chosen to fill the seats of Kris Davick-Halfen who is retiring and Amber Gustafson who is resigning.

The seats are chambered in St. Cloud and Moorhead.