Vigil at Veterans Memorial Bridge for Ukraine crisis

A local group holds a solidarity walk to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia and to call for help for the people who are suffering.

It was an emotional scene there were people who lived in Ukraine at some point or had family still living there, raising money for the war torn country and praying for loved ones.

Organizers say today was about raising awareness

Not just about Ukraine or Russia but the entire world.

People pack the bridge with signs calling for peace and shaming Vladimir ‘Putin.

People drove by and honked their horns in support of the efforts

They are determined to send a message that what is happening in Ukraine is not okay.

“Concerned people that live in Fargo and Moorhead and other places nearby that want to pay homage to the people in Ukraine and for all other people standing against tyranny and war. There are people being killed and people being and tortured under war,” said Tracey Lwilkie,

They will continue working to raise money and support efforts to aid the Ukrainian people.