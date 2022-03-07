Dynasty Elite looks to shake up youth football landscape in F-M

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- In its second year Dynasty Elite is a youth travel football team for kids ages nine to 13 looking to restructure the youth football landscape in North Dakota through academics and advanced training.

“Why not start it in Fargo-Moorhead, you have competitive basketball you have competitive baseball, you have competitive hockey, you know you have other entities that are surrounding us, but at the same time all do respect to those other entities they’re not doing the things that we’re doing, our environment, our competition level it’s very challenging,” Dynasty Elite Athletics Founder Nick Hawkins said.

Dynasty Elite split the kids up into position groups and they receive in depth instructions from coaches who have played collegiately and professionally.

“We break down so like today at practice I worked with defensive backs and wide receivers, we go over the basic route tree, we go over the basic stances as far as the correct foot posture, arm posture, chest up you know, everything is textbook taught,” 13U Eighth Grade Head Coach Michael Essex said.

Speaking of textbooks, the staff says being scholar athlete is something they preach.

“Scholar athlete is basically a kid that is being pushed to get a higher education. Like with me as far as me being a 13U football coach, I would like for my students to have at least a 3.2 GPA at bare minimum,” Essex said.

It’s never too early to prepare athletes to deal with the balance of books and ball, and to allow them to get accustomed to traveling and exposure on a national stage.

“We’re teaching them from the ground up,” Hawkins said.

Dynasty Elite’s season kicks off in July and they’re still looking to add more talent to all four teams.