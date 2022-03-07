Warroad Boys Hockey Heads to State Tournament as Two Seed

Won Section 8A Title over Thief River Falls

WARROAD, Minn. — Warroad boys hockey skated past Thief River Falls to win the section 8A title and now takes a 24-3-1 record to the Class A state tournament as the number two seed.

The Warriors are lead offensively by Mr. Minnesota hockey finalist Daimon Gardner whose scored 39 goals and tallied 76 points.

Defensively, its been all about goaltending. In net, Hampton Slukynsky has recorded 24 wins while posting a 1.48 goals against average and .928 save percentage. Both numbers sit top 10 in the state.

Head coach Jay Hardwick says its all about focusing on the little details in order to continue their success.

“Were not going to change anything. We know what’s worked to this point. We just have to be a little sharper,” Hardwick said. “The state tournament is a whole other level compared to the regular season. Even section playoffs we had some good games that I think our going to get us ready and get us ready. I’ve been emphasizing and stressing all year if we play good in our end and do all the right things getting the puck going the other way, we have the right guys who can bury and score goals.”

Warroad opens up play Wednesday at 11 a.m. against unseeded Monticello at the X in St. Paul.