Diversion Authority Explains How FM Diversion Will Work In New Video

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Metro Flood Diversion Authority has put out a new video to explain the massive engineering work being done to create the FM Area Flood Diversion.

It will provide permanent flood protection to around 235,000 people when it’s finished in 2027.

Greg Thompson with Houston Engineering narrates the video and explains how the different components will work together to divert floodwater around the metro to prevent catastrophic flooding.