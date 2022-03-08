Minneapolis teachers strike after failing to reach contract

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Teachers in the Minneapolis School District have gone on strike after failing to reach agreement on a new contract. The strike affects some 29,000 students.

Meanwhile, teachers in St. Paul reached a deal late Monday to avert their own strike.

The issues in the two districts were largely the same: wages, classroom sizes and mental health supports for students.

St. Paul teachers said they made gains in their deal. Officials in the Minneapolis district pledged to keep bargaining in hopes of limiting the duration of the strike.