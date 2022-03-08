Spuds Prepare For Playoffs

Moorhead In Pursuit of First State Title

Moorhead MN — Moorhead is 21-6-1 on the season and have won 6 of their last 7 games. The spuds have netted 131 goals and held opponents to 72 this winter. Their last loss came against one-seed, Hill-Murray February, 19th; who they could meet again should both teams win this Thursday. The orange and black have made it to the state tournament 6 times in the last 10 seasons but have never taken home the state championship.

“For a lot of these guys they have state tournament experience but in front of nobody, last year with Covid restrictions we were fortunate enough to make it but it was an empty building so that’s gonna be the first, just getting used to the surroundings, second, every team in the field is extremely talented and Andovers no exception to that, they have a very good top line, their goaltender is nominated for the Brimsek award so our hands will be full and hopefully we can get after them,” said coach, Jon Ammerman.

“Obviously the 7 odd teams are very good we gotta get past the first game that’s the first step. Obviously we want the state championship to be the first team to ever do it would be awesome,” said senior center, Gavin Lindberg.

“Our confidence is high right now obviously all season we worked to get to the state tournament here and we finally made it, this is what we’ve been waiting for all year. We’re ready to go,” said junior Right Wing, Harper Bentz.