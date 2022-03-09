Colts trade Carson Wentz to Washington

INDIANAPOLIS (Fox 59) – The Carson Wentz era in Indianapolis lasted one year.

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to trade the embattled quarterback to the Washington Commanders. The trade cannot become official until March 16, the start of the new league year. It’s believed the deal involves a swap of 2nd round picks in 2022 and the Commanders sending the Colts their third round picks both this year and next year.

Also, Washington assumes the entirety of Wentz’s contract. That includes his $15 million base salary for 2022 and an additional $13.3 million in bonuses that become guaranteed on the third day of the new league year.

The Colts thought they had their quarterback of the future when they acquired Wentz in a trade with Philadelphia last February. The cost was steep: a 2021 third round pick and a 2022 first round pick. They were wrong.

Wentz’s future with the team had been in question since the Colts’ historic collapse at the end of last season. They lost their last two games to Las Vegas and Jacksonville and missed the playoffs.

The night after the Jacksonville loss, owner Jim Irsay summoned general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich to the team complex to inform them that he wanted to move on from Wentz.