KVRR’s Own Domino Master

We try out hands at dominoes ahead of the premier of Domino Masters on KVRR

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – We are toppling over with excitement over a new show premiering Wednesday on KVRR.

Domino Masters pits sixteen teams against each other to see who can build the most elaborate and successful domino masterpieces.

The winning team gets $100,000.

The three-person domino teams have more than a million dominoes at their disposal and 16 hours to craft each piece of domino art.

We had 12 hundred. The folks at FOX sent of over a domino kit to play with.

Marshall Downing took charge, using his creativity, and a little help, to spell out KVRR in dominoes, along with some extra little flourishes.

He spent a little over an hour putting it all together yesterday morning.

But the real test is, would it topple? We found out.

Domino Masters premieres Wednesday night at 8 after the season premier of The Masked Singer, followed by KVRR Local News at 9.