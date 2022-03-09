New American citizens welcomed at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)–New citizens became official at NDSU by taking an oath of citizenship and reciting the pledge of allegiance. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services and North Dakota welcome more than 150 new citizens at NDSU.

Attending the four ceremonies are people who have lived in North Dakota from Williston to Fargo. Some family members could not attend due to COVID-19, but those who could waited outside until the end of the ceremony.

People are excited for new experiences from traveling to get their passports to getting involved in the election process.

“For me, I am kind of excited to vote. That’s one of the big differences from a green card holder to a citizen is voting. I’d say that’s one of the biggest, and like I said more than anything else, I feel more part of society by being a citizen in the U.S. too,” says Iby Netali, an MSUM alum from London.

They’re looking forward to turn the page with new opportunities.

“I want to accomplish my dream of going to school, getting a degree, get a good job and take care of my family. That’s the most important thing in my life,” says Moses Kuwlee who moved to Jamestown, North Dakota from Liberia.

Others are trying to get involved in local government.

“I’m looking at about a year or two years from now to run for city mayor, if I’m not, if I don’t accomplish that goal there are a lot of other opportunities here but at least I know I went and executed. It’s like one step at a time, getting somewhere, getting to know what’s being done, do it right and then it’s just one step in front of other,” says Emmanuel James who’s been living in Fargo since 2008.

Some have already had set lives in the states and becoming a citizen is the icing on the cake to add to their American experience.

“I came to America just to travel and then I was fortunate enough to fall in love, traveled with my spouse all those years that we were together and just do all the things and we were fortunate that the Lord blessed me with a son. For me, it’s important because my son is a citizen as well….it’s important to be a part of that as well and it’s just an amazing country,” says Tasha Kenney who moved from South Africa.