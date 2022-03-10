One dead in head-on crash in Beltrami County

PENNINGTON, Minn. (KVRR-KNOX) – A Pennington, Minnesota man is dead after a head-on crash in Beltrami County.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Neil Cutbank was driving an SUV the wrong way on Scenic Highway Southeast when his vehicle crashed into another SUV that was southbound. The crash happened Wednesday morning near Pennington.

The other driver, 59-year-old Jeffrey Imhoff of Bemidji, was taken to a Bemidji hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation of the crash is ongoing.