Orphan Grain Train takes donations for Ukraine

FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR)- An organization is stepping up to offer aid to a growing number of refugees seeking help during the war in Ukraine.

“Our connections, the people that we have worked with over there contacted us and said we’re being overrun with refugees,” said Kirk Rosins, of Orphan Grain Train.

Reports out of Ukraine mention two million refugees in the country right now seeking assistance.

“We’re sending very specific items because the need is immediate, and they’ve contacted us saying this is what we need,” said Rosins.

The Orphan Grain Train is answering the call, they’re collecting things like Quilts, blankets, diapers, medical trauma kits, powdered formula, socks, underwear and powdered detergent.

They’re asking for all clothing to be new and all food and hygiene products be unopened, and to be turned in by next Wednesday to be ready to be transported on Thursday.

There are two drop off points St. Andrew in West Fargo, and Our Redeemer in Moorhead.

“So far it’s been very positive I know that we’ve had many members already donate some things and we’ve also been getting phone calls from people outside of our church, that have been asking about it or emailing about it seeing when they can donate, or if people can pickup, or to see what they can do,” said Mary Pierce, St. Andrew Lutheran Church.

“We don’t necessarily have a goal, we’re just going to go, we’re going to take, we don’t know if we’re going to have a pickup full or a semi full, we’re just going to take whatever we get, whatever we’re provided and figure it out from there.”