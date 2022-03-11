Play of the Week Nominees: March 11th

Kindred, Hawley battle for play of the week

FARGO, N.D — This week’s nominees for the DJ Colter high school play of the week showcase performances for the Region One Boys Basketball Tournament and Minnesota boys baseball section tournament.

First up, for the Region One Title, Kindred’s Jaiden Pareza elevates for the jam to help advance the team to state with a win over Enderlin.

But is it better than Hawley and Wadena-Deer Creek? Brevin Stoa shows the quickness getting to the rim with the nice finish helping the Nuggets advance to the semifinals.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.