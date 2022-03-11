Some tenants to stay after Southside Shopping Center is replaced, others undecided

FARGO (KVRR) – At least three major tenants in the South Plaza Shopping Center complex say they have no intention of moving after the entire block is razed and replaced with a mixed-use facility.

Great Wall Chinese Restaurant, the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy and Duane’s House of Pizza say they’re looking forward to the new project.

Great Wall says on Facebook that the restaurant will be in nearly the same location as the last 30 years. “We are very excited to have this opportunity. We will also keep open during construction.”

The manager of the Medicine Shoppe, which has been at the same location for decades, is also reassuring customers. “We’re committed to this part of Fargo,” Pharmacist/Manager Ross Wilhelm said. “We intend to be part of the discussion.”

Duane’s House of Pizza also announced that the landmark restaurant is staying. “We aren’t going anywhere. In fact, in the end, we’ll be on the same side of the block…just in a shiny new home!”

But the future is less certain for CJ’s Kitchen, a popular breakfast and lunch eatery for the past 11 years. “I have no idea,” owner Curt Ness said. “We would like to stay, but we have not yet decided.”

“Still haven’t heard from our current landlord, or met the new ones. Until we know more, no idea where we stand,” according to a Facebook post by Comic Junction.

The aging strip mall will be torn down and replaced by a commercial building with apartments above. Every home on the block will be removed, some homes may be donated to Habitat for Humanity.

Developer Jesse Craig says the sale is scheduled to close in June. The project is expected to cost more than $30 million.