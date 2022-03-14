Lake Park FD and neighboring departments respond to fire at American Legion

LAKE PARK, Minn. (KVRR)- The American Legion Post in Lake Park, Minnesota is searching for a new home after their headquarters caught fire.

Officials say there is heavy heat and smoke damage.

“My heart dropped all the way to my shoes. I’ve been a member here for 23 years and heavily involved for the last 20 with several other members. We’re all heartbroken,” Building Manager Vincent Larson said.

Just after 8:00 Sunday night Becker County Sheriffs Office paged the Lake Park Fire Department reporting light smoke coming from the American Legion.

“When we got on scene we did see that there was light smoke coming from the soffit of the building, dark heavier smoke coming from the door openings. Mid entry we felt a lot of heat backed out regrouped and attacked the fire from a different location until it was extinguished,” Lake Park Fire Chief Dave Coufal said.

Surrounding fire stations came to assist.

“Lake Park Fire, Audubon Fire, Hawley Fire, Hitterdal Fire, Callaway Fire,” Coufal said.

He says the fire took a couple hours to put out.

Larson says the American Legion has been in the space since the 1970s.

“My phone has been ringing off the hook. Lots of offers of support and condolences. Something like this if we’re unable to rebuild it’s going to be sorely missed in this community,” Larson said.

He says this is a place that brings the community together for gatherings like charity events and fish fries. With the damage they will have to relocate upcoming events to a new location.

“Well I would assume at this point we’ll be allowed to move into the City Center for our monthly meetings, and just await for the investigation to be completed and insurance to tell us what they can help us with. We’re looking forward to moving forward if we can,” Larson said.

The Minnesota Fire Marshall is still investigating a cause.