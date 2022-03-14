Two passengers arrested, driver flees after chase near Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Two passengers in a vehicle that was used to flee a traffic stop were arrested by Clay County deputies after the vehicle got stuck and the driver managed to slip away.

Sheriff Mark Empting says at around 3:37 a.m. Sunday, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 4000 block of 60th Ave. South.

The driver continued eastbound with speeds reaching 80 mph. The driver then drove down a dead-end road where the vehicle became stuck near I-94. The driver fled on foot.

A passenger, 36-year-old Martin Torres Jr. also tried to free the stuck vehicle before he ran away. A deputy used a Tazer. Torres fled on foot. A K9 was used to capture him.

Torres is in the Clay County Jail for Fleeing, Prohibited Person Possessing a Firearm, Prohibited Person Possession Ammunition, Altering the Serial Number, of Firearm, Carrying a Weapon without a Permit, Obstructing the Legal Process, and Harming a Public Safety Dog.

Torres also had an outstanding warrant for Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle and weapons violations.

Another passenger in the vehicle, 37-year-old Sidney Monette of Fargo was taken to the Clay County Jail for

an outstanding warrant.

Empting says deputies plan to take the driver into custody after a warrant is issued.