Becker County Teamster employees file intent to strike

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – More than 173 employees of the Becker County Courthouse and Human Services units have voted to reject the county’s final offer and have filed their intent to strike with the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services.

The soonest the employees could strike is at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. There’s a mandatory 10-day cooling-off period before a strike can begin and the state requires the county and union to go into mediation.

Roger Meunier, Teamsters Local 320 executive representative, said the two bargaining units have separate contracts but rejected the last and final offers from the county over “the same outstanding issues…inadequate wages and rising health insurance costs.”

Union member and employee Rachel Bartee said Becker County can’t get qualified people to apply for the jobs and that poor wages have led to 21 open positions that have remained open for more than three months.

Two years ago, the two union locals voted to strike but held off because of the COVID pandemic.

Comment from Becker County officials was not immediately available.