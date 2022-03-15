Officer injured in attack at the Bismarck Airport

BISMARCK, N.D. – A police officer has been injured in an attack at Bismarck Airport.

Police say the officer was called to check on a man who was bothering passengers waiting in the security line Monday.

The officer told the man that he would have to leave the airport if he didn’t have an airline ticket. That’s when the man attacked the officer and caused lacerations that required stitches.

The officer radioed for assistance and the man was handcuffed with the help of airport and Transportation Security Administration officers.

Police say the 37-year-old man had brass knuckles in his possession when he was booked into the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.