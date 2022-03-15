West Fargo’s Andy Young Starts Spring Training With Washington Nationals

Young selected by Nats in Rule Five Draft in December

WEST FARGO, N,D. — West Fargo’s Andy Young has a new home in the MLB this season with the Washington Nationals after spending the last two with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Young was let go a day before the league’s lockout in December leading to his name being put in the Rule Five Draft where he was picked third. Young spilt time being up with the D’Backs and down in Triple A with the Reno Aces.

In 91 big league at-bats, 58 came as a pinch hitter. One part of the game remained consistent, the power bat.

Young bombed seven home runs and 21 RBI’s in the bigs. 32 in the minors all while playing four different positions. Its getting more opportunities to shine in more frequented spots, Young looks forward to most.

“I’m playing third and second and now that there is a universal DH I think offense might be valued a little more heavy in the league,” Young said. “I just want to continue what I’ve be doing and have it on a larger scale with more at-bats. You just chip away and stack good days. Once the games start, you try to make a good impression on the big league staff especially one that hasn’t seen you a whole lot.”

Young is in big league camp looking to make the 40-man roster. You’ll hear more from him in Sports Extra Friday.