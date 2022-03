Enderlin’s Joe Hurlbert Wins Gatorade Player of the Year

Wins award for second year in a row

ENDERLIN, N.D — Enderlin’s Joe Hurlbert is going back to back winning another Gatorade player of year award.

The star center averaged 25.5 points, 14.9 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks per game in his senior season.

Hurlbert finished his career with 2,188 points and 1,475 rebounds and joins NDSU’s Boden Skunberg and Jamestown’s Mason Walters to win the award twice.