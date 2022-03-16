Fargo pilot, passenger not injured after airplane makes emergency landing

MINOT, N.D. – Authorities say no one was injured after a single-engine airplane made an emergency landing in a field near Minot.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 2014 Cirrus SR22T experienced mechanical issues, forcing the pilot to land Friday.

The pilot, 42-year-old Jonathan Schilling of Fargo, and passenger, 41-year-old Amanda McKinnon, also of Fargo, were uninjured.

The aircraft received minor damage. The incident remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.