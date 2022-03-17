$2.4 million to be paid to man shot during Floyd riots

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man who lost an eye when he was hit by a projectile fired by police during riots that followed George Floyd’s killing will get a $2.4 million settlement.

Soren Stevenson was in a large group of people standing in a grassy area near an interstate on-ramp when he was hit by a 40 mm projectile on May 31, 2020.

Stevenson told reporters that he believed a SWAT officer fired directly at his face. He said he was not rioting or disobeying police at the time.