Detroit Lakes man sentenced to 7 years in prison for robbery

MINNEAPOLIS – A federal judge has ordered a Detroit Lakes, Minnesota man to serve 7 years in prison and three years of supervised release for robbing a convenience store on the White Earth Indian Reservation.

In November, 2020, 34-year-old Levi Jerome entered the M&W Convenience Store in Ogema, pointed a rifle at the clerk and demanded she open the cash register.

Federal prosecutors say Jerome stole approximately $2,250 before fleeing. He was later arrested in Devils Lake.

Jerome pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in November, 2021.