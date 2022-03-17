Minnesota-born Jimmy Hill killed in Ukraine while trying to find food

(FOX 9) – An American killed during a military strike by Russia in Ukraine was from Minnesota.

Family members confirm to FOX 9 that 68-year-old Jimmy Hill was born in Eveleth, Minnesota and graduated from Mahtomedi High School, was killed in the City of Chernihiv in Ukraine while trying to find food.

The State Department confirmed Thursday that an American had been killed during heavy artillery shelling in that city over the past 24 hours.

“We offer our sincerest to the family on their loss,” a State Department spokesperson said. “Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”