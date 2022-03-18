Chris Heise High School Play of the Week Nominees

Moorhead and DGF Basketball tip off in this week's nominations

FARGO, N.D — This week’s nominees for the Chris Heise high school play of the week showcase performances for the Minnesota High School State Section Semi-Finals.

First up, in Moorhead it’s Adam Jenkins following for the putback slam in Moorhead’s win over Roger.

But is it better than DGF’s Blake Kragness’s steal and layup to help lead the Rebels past Park Rapids?

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.