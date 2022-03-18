FM Crusaders MC teams up with CCRI for bike show

They have raised over a hundred thousand dollars to help send kids with disabilities to summer camp.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – CCRI and the FM Crusaders MC are teaming up for the 12th year at the Crusaders Bike Show at Veterans Arena in West Fargo.

It’s ten dollars for admission.

There’s silent auction for gun racks and grills. Awards will be given to the best bikes on display.

“To fund our camp hero which is our camp that allows people with disabilities to experience that summer camp experience we all want to have when we’re growing up,” CCRI Marketing Manager Anna Larson said.

The event goes from 9:00 to 9:00 Saturday and 9:00 to 4:00 on Sunday.