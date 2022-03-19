Annual St Patrick’s Day Parade attracts thousands to downtown Fargo

Thousands pack downtown Fargo in favorable weather for the annual St Patricks Day Parade.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Thousands pack downtown Fargo in favorable weather for the annual St Patrick’s Day Parade.

“This is my first time at the St Patrick’s Day Parade I got to, you know this is one of the great things about Fargo and what it has to offer, and I love that about it.,” said Jacob Blessum, Fargo.

It was many peoples first time including one visitor that traveled all the way from Florida.

“People are wonderful, I had heard they were really friendly and I learned to say you betcha I tried studying the language before I came,” said Diane Guffey, Florida.

“I would tell anyone in Florida it’s okay to come to North Dakota in March,” said Guffey.

After a bitter cold winter the community is excited to be out and about again, with great weather during St Patrick’s day weekend. They have come to downtown Fargo for the St Patrick’s Day Parade, to celebrate with food, fun and floats.

“I was most looking forward to the weather just because it’s finally getting warm, the snow is melting, and being able to be outside in shorts and a long sleeve,” said Blessum.

There was also a seven K race and Jacob Blessum took first place

“It’s a community that’s one of the things I love about the most about Fargo, and just getting to see all the people around cheering you on and getting to experience all that Fargo has to offer is really awesome,” said Blessum.