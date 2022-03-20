Fargo Billiards debuts new Rush themed pinball machine

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — People gather at Fargo Billiards for a pinball tournament that features the release of a new Rush themed pinball machine.

The new machine features music and actual voices of the band that players can experience while playing on the machine.

The tournament features a couple pinball state champions competing

as well as other long time players.

“This is the launch tournament and we’ve had a great crowd come out today and try out the game. Turnout has been great. We’ve been having a lot of fun even with the amazing weather. It’s been a wonderful turnout, with ages ranging from 17 on up,” said Bill Brooks, a co-owner.

He says they will have a tournament every time a new machine debuts.