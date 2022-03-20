NDHP Seeks Witnesses of Car Hitting & Dragging Motorcycle Friday Night

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol wants to talk with people that witnessed a car crash into a motorcycle Friday night and drag the rider for nearly a block.

The rider has been identified as 21-year-old Elijah Fields of Fargo.

He has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car is identified as 18-year-old Mason Bunnis of Moorhead.

He had three teen passengers in his car at the time of the crash in the 4400 block of 45th Street South.

People who saw the crash stopped to help and lifted the car off of Fields before the car started on fire.

Highway patrol would like to talk to those witnesses as the investigation into the crash continues.

You can call: (701) 328-2447