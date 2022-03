Sam Griesel Transfers to Nebraska

Sammy Hoops Headed Home to Lincoln

FARGO–After entering the transfer portal star guard Sam Griesel is going home to Lincoln, Nebraska to play for the cornhuskers under Fred Hoiberg. Griesel was one of the top high school players at Lincoln East, averaging 17.1 points and 6.1 rebounds as a senior in 2017-18. “Sammy Hoops” averaged 14.3 points per game this winter in his final season with NDSU and started 87 games for the program.