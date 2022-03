Moorhead’s Jenkins Wins High School Play of the Week

Adam Jenkins dunk takes home win

FARGO, N.D — The Chris Heise high school play of the week winner goes to Moorhead boys basketball and Adam Jenkins.

Jenkins showed the hops cleaning up a missed shot off the rim by a teammate and throwing it down against Rogers in the Section 8AAAA semifinals. It helped the Spuds advance to the Section Final and eventually earning a spot at state.

Congrats to Jenkins and the Spuds.