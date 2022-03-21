Woman charged with trashing Target store

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Prosecutors have accused a West St. Paul woman of trashing a Target store during an angry outburst.

Twenty-three-year-old Gaylynn Atlene Bailey is charged with felony first-degree criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, Bailey entered the West St. Paul Target store on Tuesday morning and smashed display cases with a golf club, knocked over display stands and threw merchandise on the floor, forcing an evacuation. Damage was estimated at $7,000.

Police Chief Brian Sturgeon said investigators believe she was upset over a purchase at the store several days earlier.